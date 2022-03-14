Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.17 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

