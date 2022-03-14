Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.
Marin Software stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.04. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.
About Marin Software (Get Rating)
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
