Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.04. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 53.01%.

About Marin Software (Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.