Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $286.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

