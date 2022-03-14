Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,360.58

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,360.58 and last traded at $1,355.74, with a volume of 5177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,301.66.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,246.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

