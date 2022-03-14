Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. 3,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,521. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 million, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 47,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $521,002 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.