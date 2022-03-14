Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 848,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 573.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 533,256 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 641,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,375,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.