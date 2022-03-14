Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0006

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $366,185.65 and $60,106.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.43 or 0.06561205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00065957 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033932 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.