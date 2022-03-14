Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0050

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 88.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $309,771.97 and $194.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

