Maxcoin Trading 48.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $168,156.44 and $1,245.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,009.36 or 0.99780491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00068929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00244530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00133108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00261062 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001337 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032953 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

