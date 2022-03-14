MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAX. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.44.

MAX stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $814.31 million, a P/E ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $24,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $9,798,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,668,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,223,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

