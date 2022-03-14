Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Medical Facilities stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

