Medicalchain Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $35,475.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

