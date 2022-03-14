MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4,905.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

MELI stock opened at $891.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,068.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,366.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.