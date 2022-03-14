Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 267,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

