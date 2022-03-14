Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) PT Lowered to €250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €270.00 ($293.48) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock remained flat at $$38.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

