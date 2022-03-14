Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.