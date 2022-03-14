Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
