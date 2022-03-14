Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Cap of $27.65 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005206 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and approximately $29,203.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.97 or 0.06522128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.23 or 1.00047536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,911,437 coins and its circulating supply is 13,766,863 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

