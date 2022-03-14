MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years.
Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
