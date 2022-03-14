MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

