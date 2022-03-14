M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ESRT opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

