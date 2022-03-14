MIB Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $164.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $579,013.31 and approximately $164.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00081317 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 428,849,042 coins and its circulating supply is 151,547,114 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

