Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MPB stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In other news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $43,613 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

