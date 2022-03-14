Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

