Millennium Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 454,045 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 667,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 481,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 214,466 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRDN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

