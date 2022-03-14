Millennium Management LLC Sells 134,424 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 453,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $636.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $43.92.

NIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

