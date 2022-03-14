Millennium Management LLC Sells 135,012 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,012 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

