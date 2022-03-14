Millennium Management LLC Sells 21,673 Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,673 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $11,652,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $8,721,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 153.5% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 699,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 423,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.