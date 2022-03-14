Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.70 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.