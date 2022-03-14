Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 2,378 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,391,000 after buying an additional 263,599 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,226,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,195,000 after buying an additional 243,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,343,000 after buying an additional 198,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.