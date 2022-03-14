Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $546.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

