Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Shares of POOL opened at $442.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.60 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.30 and its 200-day moving average is $496.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

