Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 104.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $92.28 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

