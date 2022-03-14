Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

