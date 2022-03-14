Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,886 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

