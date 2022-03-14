Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.