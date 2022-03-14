Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.86

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.86 and last traded at $77.86, with a volume of 9663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.27.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,860,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

