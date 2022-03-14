Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.
MIRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $24.60.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
