Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

MIRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

