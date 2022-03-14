Mizuho Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $685.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $416.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.59 and a 200-day moving average of $581.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $415.43 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

