Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $847.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Model N by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.