Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momo by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Momo by 90.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Momo during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Momo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Momo by 22.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44. Momo has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

