MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $502.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $477,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock worth $79,714,697. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $86,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $26.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.16. 2,135,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

