Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR remained flat at $$20.98 on Wednesday. 6,636,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

