Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 67,344 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $11.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
