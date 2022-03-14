Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 67,344 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 388,961 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

