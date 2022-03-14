Moonriver Market Cap Hits $152.99 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $45.28 or 0.00115819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $152.99 million and $15.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,284,169 coins and its circulating supply is 3,378,374 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

