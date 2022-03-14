Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after buying an additional 290,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 145,661 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 178.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 100,331 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

RGA stock opened at $101.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

