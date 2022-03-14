Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 24,000 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

