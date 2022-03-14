Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

