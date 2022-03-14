Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

