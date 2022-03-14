Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

