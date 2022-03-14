Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Euronav were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,003,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronav by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

EURN stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Euronav (Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.